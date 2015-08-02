Lookouts win opener in Jackson 8-2

Jackson, Tenn. (milb.com) - The Jackson Generals outhit the Chattanooga Lookouts throughout Sunday's contest, but the Lookouts took an 8-2 victory at The Ballpark at Jackson in the series opener. Lookouts southpaw Brett Lee tossed six shutout innings for the win. Aderlin Rodriguez and Jabari Henry hit home runs for Jackson.

Jackson posted nine hits compared to Chattanooga's six but suffered its fourth straight defeat. The Generals also had six wild pitches, three errors and two wild pitches to aid the Lookouts towards a six-run triumph.

Lee improved to 2-4 with a quality start in a shutout performance. He yielded just five hits and one walk while striking out four in six scoreless frames. Lee defeated Moises Hernandez (3-8), who took his seventh consecutive losing decision. Hernandez gave up three earned runs over five-plus innings pitched.

Chattanooga (14-20, 57-45) grabbed a 1-0 lead during the third inning. Jairo Rodriguez led off with a double and reached third base on Shannon Wilkerson's one-out single. An errant pickoff throw to first base allowed Rodriguez to score Chattanooga's first run.

The Lookouts strengthened their lead with two runs in the top of the sixth. Wilkerson scored on a passed ball early in the inning. Later in the frame, DJ Hicks lifted a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Max Kepler and gave Chattanooga a 3-0 lead.

In the seventh inning, miscues by Jackson (10-25, 39-64) helped Chattanooga extend the advantage to 6-0. With no outs and runners at the corners, errors on back-to-back plays scored Jairo Rodriguez and Steve Wickens. Kepler followed with a sacrifice fly to bring in Wilkerson.

Chattanooga's lead increased to 8-0 with a pair of eighth-inning runs. Jorge Polanco produced the only Lookouts RBI hit of the contest with a two-out single to score Heiker Meneses. A wild pitch allowed Wickens to come across the plate as well.

The Generals were only able to answer with late solo home runs by Aderlin Rodriguez and Henry. Rodriguez cleared the 24-foot-high left field wall in the eighth inning for his first round-tripper as a member of the Generals. Henry led off the ninth with a solo blast of his own, trimming the deficit to 8-2.

Jackson hosts Chattanooga for game two of this series Monday at 7:05 p.m. CT. Generals right-hander Dylan Unsworth (1-4, 6.21) is scheduled to face Lookouts right-hander D.J. Baxendale (4-2, 4.10).