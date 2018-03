MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee police officials have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Memphis police officer and they are currently searching for the man.



Police Director Toney Armstrong says twenty-nine year old Tremaine Wilbourn was a passenger in a car that was being investigated by Officer Sean Bolton on Saturday night.



Armstrong says Bolton came across a 2002 Mercedes parked illegally in a neighborhood in southeast Memphis.



He says Bolton shined his squad car's spotlight into the car and Wilbourn got out of the car and had a scuffle with Bolton before shooting him.



Armstrong says the officer apparently had come upon a drug deal.



Armstrong says the U.S. Marshal's office has offered to help in the search of Wilbourn, whom he says is armed and dangerous.



He says Wilbourn is on supervised release after serving a federal sentence for robbery.

