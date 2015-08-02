Kenseth stretches fuel; steals win at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) - Matt Kenseth stretched his fuel and zipped past the fading leaders in the final thrilling laps Sunday to win the NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Pocono Raceway.



The 400-mile race came down to fuel and which cars had it - and which ones didn't. Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. were all inside the top five in the final five laps when they ran out of fuel.



Busch failed in his bid to become the ninth driver since 1972 and the first since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win four straight Cup races.



Kenseth won for the first time at Pocono. With Busch's recent dominance, Kenseth made it five wins in the last six races for Joe Gibbs Racing.



Brad Keselowski was second, followed by Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Greg Biffle.



Logano was 11th, Truex was 20th and Busch 21st. Busch remained outside the top 30 in points, the second marker he needs to hit to qualify for the Chase.

