Lookouts lose in second consecutive sellout of A,T&T Field

CHATTANOOGA, TN (lookouts.com) -- The Chattanooga Lookouts (56-44) dropped the final game of their series to the Blue Wahoos Saturday night by a final score of 8-1, but drew a crowd of 6,381 for the team's second consecutive sellout. Saturday's attendance was the team's largest in two years when they drew 6,393 fans back on July 27th, 2013.

In front of a packed house, the Lookouts offense could get little going, only mustering three hits the entire night. In his first night back from Minneapolis, Jorge Polanco recorded a hit and knocked in the team's only run of the game when he drove in Stephen Wickens in the eighth inning.

The one run was not enough to catch the Blue Wahoos, who scored two runs in the third, three in the fifth and three in the sixth. Overall, the Blue Wahoos smacked eight doubles and racked up 15 hits. The eight doubles were the most by a Lookouts' opponent this season surpassing the previous mark of seven which was set by Biloxi on May 31.

Newly activated pitcher Barrett Astin (W, 3-2) pitched well in his first game back from a stint on the Disabled List, only allowing one run in 7.2 innings of work.

With this series over, the Lookouts head to Jackson to start a five-game set against the Generals. Sunday's contest will be played at 7:05 p.m. CT and feature a pitching match-up of LHP Brett Lee (1-4, 4.25) versus RHP Moises Hernandez (3-7, 4.48). After the next series, the Lookouts return home for a ten-game stretch that features Breakin' BB McCoy (8/8), College Football Night (8/15) (Dr. Pepper) and two Fireworks Fridays (8/7 & 8/15)!

