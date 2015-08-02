CFC bids for Cosmos' right to host NPSL title match

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga FC brass says it will make an appeal to the New York Cosmos for Chattanooga to host next weekend's NPSL championship match.

Soon after Saturday night's 3-0 win over the Indiana Fire to secure CFC's title berth, Chattanooga GM Sean McDaniel began going over his sales pitch to have the game be played at Finley Stadium.

McDaniel admits its a long shot, but he cites facilities and fans as two big reasons to move the game to Chattanooga from New York.

"They of course, would earn the that right due to the points they earned through the regular season," says McDaniel. But the league also realizes and sees what happens here in Chattanooga, they're not lost on the fact that we're drawing nearly ten thousand people for matches of this magnitude, and that's a national story, particularly in the NPSL, the National Premiere Soccer League."

McDaniel also says the NPSL championship match would also serve as a great "walk through" for Finley Stadium and the local soccer community as they ready to host the 2015 World Cup champs, the U.S. National Women's Team, which will play an exhibition match August 19th.

