Peterson, Teheran lead Braves past Phillies 6-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jace Peterson had three hits, including a three-run home run, and Julio Teheran pitched seven strong innings to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
    
Chris Johnson, Jonny Gomes and Ryan Lavarnway all had an RBI for the Braves, who snapped a season-worst six-game losing streak while winning for just the second time in the last 15 road games to avoid a four-game series sweep.
    
Ryan Howard had two hits, one a double, for the Phillies, who lost for just the third time in 15 games since the All-Star break.
    
Teheran (7-6) earned his first road win since his season debut on April 6 at Miami.
 

