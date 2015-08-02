Peterson, Teheran lead Braves past Phillies 6-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jace Peterson had three hits, including a three-run home run, and Julio Teheran pitched seven strong innings to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.



Chris Johnson, Jonny Gomes and Ryan Lavarnway all had an RBI for the Braves, who snapped a season-worst six-game losing streak while winning for just the second time in the last 15 road games to avoid a four-game series sweep.



Ryan Howard had two hits, one a double, for the Phillies, who lost for just the third time in 15 games since the All-Star break.



Teheran (7-6) earned his first road win since his season debut on April 6 at Miami.

