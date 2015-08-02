Human trafficking sting nets more than a dozen arrests

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - State investigators say more than a dozen people were arrested on charges related to sex trafficking during a sting in West Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the multi-day sting in Jackson in July resulted in arrests on charges including sexual exploitation of a minor. With help from the Jackson Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff's Office, agents also identified several young women who may be human trafficking victims.

Gov. Bill Haslam in May signed a law giving TBI original jurisdiction over human trafficking investigations. The state Legislature also approved funding for four special agents who investigate human trafficking cases and train law enforcement statewide.

The TBI says it is conducting similar investigations in other parts of the state in an effort being called "Operation Someone Like Me."

