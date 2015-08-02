How to Avoid Getting Fired Because of Social Media

NBC News - If you don't have something nice to say, don't say it at all... unless it's in 140 characters or less.

At least, this seems to be the prevailing attitude of disgruntled employees with Twitter accounts.

Could posting a rant online about the unethical acts of your employer characterized as "freedom of speech"? Could it get you fired? Or even worse, sued?

In the latest of episode of "Self Help for Your Digital Soul," I explore these questions and more to find out: just exactly what can you say about your job?

Thanks to social media, we all now have a voice for change and constructive criticism — but with privacy settings more complicated than a Starbucks menu, legal protection around what we say online are fuzzy at best.

As a YouTuber by trade, I've never had to really worry whether my posts online could ever be used against me in a future job interview (if that day ever comes….well, heaven help me).

Until then, perhaps we should just all fall back on the age-old adage "if you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say it all." Everything else just might be fair game.