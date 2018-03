Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Forest Grove Apartments on Blackburn Road SE at 9:15 p.m.

Cleveland Police tell Channel 3, according to multiple witness statements, the victim, 38-year-old Michael Futrell, walked over to the vehicle of the suspect, 25-year-old Corey Mullinax, where the two were speaking.

Mullinax, then shot Futrell in the torso. Mullinax and an unknown female sped away from the area northbound on Blackburn Road in a blue Mercury Marquis.

Futrell is in stable condition at Erlanger. A warrant for Aggravated Assault was filed for Corey Mullinax.