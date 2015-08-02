Marcus Mariota signing lures more than 3,400 to Titans camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The chance at an autograph from Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota helped the Tennessee Titans lure their biggest crowd to training camp in years, so much so that the rookie quarterback couldn't send everyone away happy.

More than 3,400 came out Saturday, more than doubling attendance at the first practice Friday.

After some temporary bleachers buckled Friday in New Jersey under the weight of fans straining to get autographs from Giants receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Victor Cruz, the Titans used metal partitions to line fans up and limited each person to only one item to maintain control.

One fan gave Mariota a lei the quarterback wore until heading inside. Mariota signed and talked to each person for approximately 50 minutes before having to stop.

