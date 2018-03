Chattanooga Police responded to Water Street early Sunday morning for a person shot at 2:47 a.m.

Officers found that the shooting occurred at 263 W. 38th Street.

The victim, 18-year-old Javier Lansden told police he was sitting on his bicycle at 263 W. 38th Street, when a dark colored vehicle drove by and began shooting.

The victim didn’t see the occupants of the vehicle, but he sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525.

The investigation is ongoing.