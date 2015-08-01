Chattanooga FC earns title shot, beating Fire 3-0

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) --- Chattanooga FC striker Chris Ochieng scored the first two goals and Luis Trude added a third goal in the waning minutes as CFC beat the NPSL's Midwest Region champs the Indiana Fire 3 nil Saturday night at Finley Stadium to earn a national title berth next week against the New York Cosmos B squad.

Chattanooga FC missed one goal on the auspicious evening, they had hoped to entice 10,000 fans to Finley for what is likely their last home match of the 2015 season.

Saturday's night reported attendance was just under 9,300.