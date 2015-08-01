Phillies hit 3 HRs in 12-2 win over Braves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Odubel Herrera, Freddy Galvis and Cameron Rupp all homered as the surging Philadelphia Phillies set a season high for scoring in a 12-2 victory over the slumping Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.



Ryan Howard had three hits with a double and an RBI for the Phillies, who are a major league-best 12-2 since the All-Star break.



Maikel Franco had two doubles and two RBIs, Herrera had three hits and Cesar Hernandez and Galvis each had two as the Phillies pounded out 15 hits.



Nick Markakis homered for Atlanta, which has lost a season-high six straight - all on the road. The Braves have dropped 13 of their last 14 away from Turner Field, and nine of their last 10 overall.



Aaron Nola (2-1) allowed two runs and five hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

