Georgia Tech opens practice with high expectations

ATLANTA (AP) - Defensive tackle Adam Gotsis is pleased Georgia Tech is drawing some respect in preseason polls and rankings. If the Yellow Jackets live up to their own expectations, more accolades are on the way.



Georgia Tech went 11-3 last season, including a win over Mississippi State in the Orange Bowl, and was ranked No. 8 in The Associated Press final poll. It begins this year as one of the favorites in the ACC's Coastal division, and the Yellow Jackets are aiming high.



Senior wide receiver Michael Summers says "Going into every season, we expect to be the best team in the nation."



Georgia Tech held its first practice on Saturday. Gotsis is the team's only preseason All-ACC pick, and he says he likes the expectations hovering around the team.

