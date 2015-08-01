UPDATE: Second victim in Athens shooting has died

UPDATE: Channel 3 has learned that a second victim in Saturday's shooting has died, 37 year-old Matthew Moore.

Moore was transported to the University of Tennessee medical Center following the shooting.

PREVIOUS STORY: The TBI confirms to Channel 3 that three people were shot at the home on Lime Street. One of the shooting victims has died. The other two are currently undergoing medical treatment for their injuries.

The investigation into Saturday's incident continues. Channel 3 can now confirm the individuals involved as 40-year-old Rendell Correy Jones who died. 37-year-old Matthew Moore is hospitalized at UT Medical Center and 47-year-old Tim White is hospitalized at Erlanger Medical Center.

Investigators are still working alongside the Athens Police Department and investigators from the 10th Judicial District to determine the set of events.

The TBI is working alongside the Athens Police Department and investigators from the District Attorney General's office to determine what events led up to the shooting and to determine the identity of the individual responsible.

The TBI says it is not identifying the people injured in the shooting.

PREVIOUS STORY: Athens Police are investigating a homicide at a home on Lime Street. Police were called to the home Saturday evening around 5 o'clock. Investigators are not releasing many details but Channel 3 has a crew on the scene gathering the latest information.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is being called in to assist in the investigation.

Count on Channel 3 for updates.