UPDATE: Utility crews were able to stop the gas leak near the intersection of Spring Place Road and Broomfield. Residents evacuated have now been allowed to return to their homes. Officials say all roads should re-open soon.

Spring Place Road at Broomfield Road is shut down as crews work to stop a gas leak in Cleveland.

Officials say a utility crew accidentally cut a gas line around 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon.

Area businesses have been evacuated. Crews hope to have the leak contained soon.