A sea of motorcycles drove in to Chattanooga Saturday afternoon.

You may have seen the nearly 1,000 bikers on I-75.

A retired Marine organized a benefit ride for the family of Lance Corporal Skip Wells, one of the servicemen killed in the July 16th shootings.

The bikers drove more than 100 miles, starting at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia, where Skip Wells graduated.

All proceeds will be given directly to family of Lance Corporal Skip Wells to start the Skip Wells Memorial Scholarship.