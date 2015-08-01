Falcons' Tamme making easy transition to life after Manning

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta tight end Jacob Tamme was worried about playing with another quarterback after catching passes from Peyton Manning most of his career with Indianapolis and Denver.



Tamme says he feared the adjustment might feel like "falling off a cliff."



Instead, Tamme says there has been no scary break-in period. The tight end says Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has "a lot of similarities" with Manning.



Ryan's status as a respected quarterback helped draw Tamme to Atlanta as a free agent. Another attraction was the chance to play in new offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's system, which makes good use of tight ends.



Tamme may be the favorite to win the starting job in training camp over returning starter Levine Toilolo and Tony Moeaki.

