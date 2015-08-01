Cop helps mentally disabled woman overcome fears in heartwarming video

On Friday evening the Bloomingdale Police Department responded to a call for a 21 year old mentally disabled individual that had wandered away from her home. Officers located her walking along the roadway. She was visibly scared and upset and would not come with the police. Officer Giovenco was able to calm her down and she advised that she just wanted to walk the "trails". Officer Giovenco told her that he would walk the "trails" with her. She then agreed to walk back to her home, and Officer Giovenco held her hand the whole way, which really seemed to put her at ease. Another example of the excellent police work done by the members of the Bloomingdale Police Department. Nice Job Officer Giovenco !Posted by Bloomingdale IL. Police Department on Saturday, July 25, 2015
Sheriff Hammond say he's not ready to take the option of teachers carrying a gun on school campuses off the table.More
Sheriff Hammond say he's not ready to take the option of teachers carrying a gun on school campuses off the table.More
Researchers reviewed the use of birth control in adolescents, postpartum women and those who had a history of depression.More
Researchers reviewed the use of birth control in adolescents, postpartum women and those who had a history of depression.More