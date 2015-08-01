Police chief defends fatal shooting of teen by officer

SENECA, S.C. —The Seneca police chief has released a statement about a 19-year-old who was shot and killed by a police officer.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said an autopsy said Zachary Hammond was wounded once in the chest and a second shot hit him in the collarbone. He said the chest wound killed Hammond.

Seneca Police Chief John Covington released a statement Friday afternoon saying: “I would reiterate that our hearts and prayers go out to the Hammond family during this extremely difficult time. As attorneys are now involved for both the Hammonds and our department, we have released all of the information that we are able to at this time on the incident.

“As some sort of litigation may be pending, we will not be addressing the ongoing and unsupported statements being made to various media outlets. We have stated the facts as we know them and do not have any intent of doing otherwise. We await the results of the SLED investigation and subsequent review by the Solicitor.