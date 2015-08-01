Newspaper: Trial of former Vanderbilt players cost $111,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A newspaper's analysis shows the rape trial of two former Vanderbilt football players and the subsequent mistrial in the case cost taxpayers more than $111,000.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/1eJO5Bt ) that it calculated costs provided by multiple public agencies for the court proceedings involving Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey. They were found guilty of aggravated rape and other charges Jan. 27, but a judge later declared a mistrial after a juror did not disclose he was a rape victim in another case.

The total includes costs to convene court each day, including staff salaries. It also includes payments for the jury, fees for witnesses and defense experts who testified, and costs for the five-month jail term the former players completed after the trial.

A second trial is scheduled for Nov. 30.

