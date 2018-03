(NBC San Diego) - A San Diego-area doctor has admitted he sexually assaulted female patients and took photos of their naked bodies while they were treated at the only free health care clinic in the East County.

Jeffrey Joel Abrams, 68, pleaded guilty Thursday to eight counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person, three counts of sexual battery and one count of possession of child pornography, involving pictures of an 8-year-old girl, according to Deputy District Attorney Kerry Conway.

At his September sentencing, Abrams could face probation to more than 25 years in prison.

Eight victims were seen by Abrams at the Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) free clinic in El Cajon between June 1, 2010, and June 2014.

When Abrams was arrested in November, investigators claimed to have found more than a thousand photos of women’s vaginas, breasts and buttocks on his work phone.