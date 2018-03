By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

ATLANTA (AP) - Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown freely shared the life of their only child, Bobbi Kristina Brown, with the public.

But family and friends will gather to remember the 22-year-old woman in a private funeral whose details have been closely guarded by the Brown and Houston families, their attorneys and friends, including filmmaker Tyler Perry.

Media reports indicate the funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, north of Atlanta.

Bobbi Kristina died in hospice care July 26, about six months after she was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban Atlanta townhome. She shared the home with Nick Gordon, whom she called her husband.

