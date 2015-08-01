Atlanta airport leads in number of guns found in bags

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say Atlanta's airport once again leads the nation in the number of guns found in carry-on bags.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/1DYE2PA ) reports Transportation Security Administration officers have found 92 guns so far this year. They found a total of 109 last year.

TSA spokesman says 9mm pistols are the most common guns found at checkpoints. He says they're usually found in clothing at the bottom of a bag.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has previously been the airport with the most confiscated, but Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport topped it last year.

The TSA has launched a campaign to teach travelers how to legally travel with guns on commercial flights. Howell says they don't want to infringe on anyone's rights, but they don't want the guns accessible during a flight.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.