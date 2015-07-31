Georgia's sales tax free weekend helps parents and students prepare for school

"It saves me money, I guess," Michelle Bowen laughed. That was probably the easiest explanation for the wild popularity of this weekend in Georgia...and the next in Tennessee and Alabama...amongst shoppers.

As summer vacation winds down (more quickly for some than others...Chattooga County students checked back in on Thursday), it is time to start thinking of everything it takes to make a school year successful. To make it easier on Mom and Dad's bank accounts and hopefully spur the economy, you will pay no state or local taxes through midnight August 1st in the Peach State. "I got the kids school supplies I got the backpacks," said Bowen. "Got to get the shoes, clothes, everything they need for school."

It was a big Friday night at the Walmart in Ft. Oglethorpe. Brad Stewart described the biggest reason why. "I've got a middle schooler," he said. "He just needed a bunch of stuff so this is been the best time to do it."

The leniency offered by the state comes with certain rules. Call it a GA tax-free algorithm.

Clothing: $100 or less per item

Computers: $1,000 or less per item

School supplies: $20 or less per item

If that does not cover exactly what you want or what your student needs, you might hold off until next weekend and try another state where the parameters are just a little different. "We're going to try to take advantage of Tennessee, as well," Stewart advised. "Because there's certain things in Tennessee that you can't get here in Georgia. So, we're going to try both. See how it turns out."