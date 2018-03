Each week, Channel 3 Eyewitness News Anchor Jed Mescon investigates the health department records for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley. You can see his Restaurant Report Card every Friday on Eyewitness News Live at Five.

Passing Score

Chubby's BBQ

Rossville Boulevard

Score: 86

*Dented cans

*Floors, walls need cleaning and repairing

*Cutting boards need replacing

*Meat slicer dirty

******************************

High Score

Wendy's

Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

and

Bitter Alibi

Houston Street

Score: 98

Update: Ryan's in Hixson brought their score up from a failing 53 to a 96.

If you have a compliant about a restaurant, hotel or motel even a a place where you work out call the Health Dept complaint line at 209-8110 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.