Nicole, a resident of the Orange Grove Center won a Gold Medal in the shot-put Thursday at the 2015 Special Olympic World Games in Los Angeles.

Nicole threw 4.49 meters to win the gold medal.

The 2015 Special Olympics World Games is the largest sports and humanitarian event anywhere in the world in 2015, and the single biggest event in Los Angeles since the 1984 Olympic Games.

The 2015 Special Olympics World Games featured 25 Olympic-style sports in venues throughout the Los Angeles region.

The Opening Ceremony was held July 25 in the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.