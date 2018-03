A single car accident damaged a power pole on Chattanooga Avenue in front of the Crown Mill Village Apartments and caused a power outage in the area.

The vehicle, a white Nissan Sentra was traveling northbound when it left the roadway and struck the pole.

The driver was transported to Hamilton Medical Center by ambulance.

Chattanooga Avenue is closed between Matilda Street and Judson Street while the Dalton Police investigate the crash and Dalton Utilities works to replace the pole.

At this time the cause of the crash is unknown.