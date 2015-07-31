Police pull man from burning LaFayette home

Two North Georgia police officers are being credited with saving a man from his burning home.

Corporal Nick Terry and Officer Dusty Coker, members of the LaFayette Police Department, were on patrol early Friday morning when they noticed smoke coming from a home at 11 Simmons Street.

Once on the scene the officers determined someone was inside and sprung into action. One grabbed a fire extinguisher from his patrol car to break through a window. The other worked to get through a door of the 900 square-foot home.

According to LaFayette Fire Chief Robert Busby Jr., the officers found the 47-year-old homeowner on the floor face down. After the officers pulled him to safety he was taken to a local hospital with heat injuries. He was responsive but his condition has not been released.

“Our guys are all professionals and most of them are cross trained,” said Busby, “they’ll tell you they’re doing just what anyone else should do, but they really went above and beyond.”

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental. Investigators believe it likely started in a chair.