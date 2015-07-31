BCSO purchases 26 HD Dash Camera Systems

Two public auctions held by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office have raised $180,000 by selling obsolete and unneeded equipment and cars that had accumulated over several years.

Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson says one of the most important purchases made from auction proceeds were some 26 ProVision High Definition Dash Camera systems.

The new systems, greatly surpass the technology of previous “dash cams.”

“I’m excited about the new system, because it is geared to officer safety and citizens’ safety.” The ProVision cameras have very small transmitters that the deputy wears, and can be activated from outside the vehicle," said Sheriff Watson.

The new system was purchased after bids were requested from several companies.

The new “dash cams” mean 26 more Bradley County Sheriff’s Office units can document an encounter with a suspect from initial contact to delivery to the jail.