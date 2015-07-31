Wounded veterans learn how to golf

(KUSA) A group of veterans got to learn "the game of a lifetime" this week at Englewood, Colorado's Inverness Golf Club as part of the Team Semper Fi Golf Camp.



Service members dealing with life-changing injuries, brain injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder and critical illness were taught golf skills as part of an effort to transition from military to civilian life.



Jon Lujan, 44, is among the veterans. Lujan served in the Marines from 1993 to 1997. He reenlisted after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.



While deployed in Iraq in 2003, Lujan was in a car accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down. He later had surgery that confined the paralysis to his lower legs.



"My right foot, I can't pick up," he said. "My left foot, I can't push it down. But I have corrective braces that help me to walk and ambulate."



Lujan, who is also a Paralympic skier, said he played golf prior before getting hurt, but the injury made his swing difficult. He was working with pros at the camp this week to fix those problems.



"The pros are pretty good at saying 'try this and we'll see if it hurts, if it hurts, we'll find a way to overcome it,'" he said.



