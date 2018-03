Blood Assurance will make a charitable contribution to the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga’s 7-16 Freedom Fund beginning Monday, August 3 - Saturday, August 8.

The 7-16 Freedom Fund directly supports the families of the servicemen killed in the Chattanooga shooting.

Blood Assurance encourages all community members who may not financially be able to support the victims’ families, to consider making a blood donation that will financially support them, and also help save up to three local patients’ lives across the region.

A full list of donor center locations, hours and how to schedule an appointment can be found at the Blood Assurance website.

For additional information you may call 800-962-0628.