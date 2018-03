ATLANTA -- Whether placing Confederate flags on the grounds of Ebenezer Baptist Church was a hate crime or simply hateful, the keyword is "hate."

And that's why many believe that controversial part of the symbol can no longer hide behind heritage. The battle flag, while embraced by many, has also become anathema to many others for its use as a toxic weapon of hate and terror.

The latest victim: Ebenezer… the holy ground of Martin Luther King Jr's home church. Police say two suspects used the cover of night to hide their cowardice.

"This is the same as a swastika on the campus of a Jewish temple," said the church's Senior Pastor, Rapael Warnock. "This is an act of domestic terrorism."