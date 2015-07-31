Judge orders trial on who owns Chattanooga electric utility

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A judge is ordering a trial to be held to decide whether Chattanooga's electric utility is owned by the city or operates as a separate body.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/1MAos4X ) that dispute over the Electric Power Board, or EPB, stems from a former contractor, Don Lepard of Global Green Lighting, alleging that the utility may have overbilled the city and other municipalities by more than $10 million over two decades for what it charged for electricity and streetlight maintenance.

Hamilton County Circuit Judge Jeff Hollingsworth said if Chattanooga is judged to own EPB, the lawsuit should be dismissed because the city can't sue itself. He also noted that while the city founded EPB in 1935, the utility has also filed to operate as a nonprofit corporation.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.