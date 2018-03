NBC News - Former President George H.W. Bush is back in action! Just two weeks after breaking a bone in his neck while at his summer home in Maine and being hospitalized for four days, the former president is giving two thumbs up.

The 91-year-old former president who notoriously loves sky-diving (he took his final dive last year) shared a picture on Twitter poking some fun at his fall and thanking everyone for their support.

Neck brace and all it looks Bush is finally on the mend!