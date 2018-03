By MATT SEDENSKY

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A seventh night of searches for two Florida boys missing at sea has passed with no major break.

The Coast Guard was still scouring waters from Florida up through South Carolina early Friday but hadn't turned up any new clues in the boys' disappearance.

Perry Cohen and Austin Stephanos, both 14, have been missing a week. Their capsized boat was found last Sunday.

The Coast Guard says it will keep searching until it believes there's no reasonable chance the boys could still be found alive.

Chief Petty Officer Ryan Doss said Thursday night that crews will be mobilized through Friday morning, but no determination had been made beyond that.

The boys' families say they'll press on with their own private search even if the Coast Guard halts theirs.

