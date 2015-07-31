Georgia inmate says he was raped, sues prison officials

TRION, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia inmate is suing three prison officials after he says he was raped in December while in Hays State Prison in Trion.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/1M0XALn ) reports that Atlanta-based attorney McNeill Stokes filed an amended complaint in U.S. District Court on July 15, taking over the civil case that the inmate started himself in April.

The inmate is suing Hays State Warden Scott Crickmar, Deputy Warden Alisa Hammock and a member of the medical department referred to only as "Dr. Hill."

According to the lawsuit, prison administrators violated his constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment by failing to protect him.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections declined to comment to the newspaper, citing the case's pending status.

The inmate has since been moved to another prison.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

