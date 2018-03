A Baylor athlete has qualified for the 2016 USA Olympic Team Trials in the 1500 meter freestyle.

Trey Freeman had a time of 15:47:03 to earn him a victory in his heat and bested the Olympic Trials cut by almost two seconds. Freeman will now compete in the 2016 USA Olympic Team Trials which will be held June 26-July 3 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Freeman has four more events remaining this weekend at the Speedo Junior National Championships.