UPDATE: Part of I-24 closed starting Tuesday evening for emergency repair

UPDATE: According to TDOT starting Tuesday evening thru Thursday evening between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m EDT, at I-24 East at mile marker 178 will be going under permanent repairs for a damaged median barrier wall.

The wall was severely damaged in a crash involving a jack-knifed tractor trailer back in late July.

During the construction, there will be a lane closure on I-24 in one or both directions, and at least one lane in each direction will be maintained during work.

Tuesday night, the crew will demolish the wall, and on Wednesday and Thursday evening they will form and pour a new wall.

PREVIOUS STORY: Some of the downtown portions of Interstate 24 will be closed down Thursday night for emergency repairs.

Eastbound lanes of I-24 east of Market Street near mile marker 178. T-DOT says they're performing an emergency repair of a damaged median barrier wall that was damaged in a crash involving a jack-knife tractor trailer. Detours will be posted. The area will be closed until 6:00 a.m.

