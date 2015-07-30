Donations continue to pour in for Chattanooga's heroes

The outpouring of love and support after tragedy struck our city has been tremendous through growing memorials, flag-lined streets and now the continuous generosity of donations.

“It’s just a wonderful outpouring of support and love to the injured and devastated families,” Pete Cooper said.

As the president of the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, Cooper handles the Chattanooga Heroes Fund and the 7-16 Freedom Fund.

While he can’t say exactly how much has been raised, he’s calling the response phenomenal.

“More people died here than in the Boston Marathon bombing. The heart of the United States just absolutely opened up to Chattanooga and they city responded remarkably well,” he added.

Corporations, organizations and people have contributed to both funds hoping to ease the financial burden of the five grieving families and injured police officer.

Locally, one of the smaller communities in Chattanooga has stepped up in a big way.

The president of the Islamic Society of Greater Chattanooga hand-delivered a $20,000 check Thursday, the largest single donation so far.

Bassem Issa says his community wants to focus on the unity and support that followed the tragedy with a strong message.

“We need to be out there more outspoken against violence so people will know Islam stands for peace,” he said.

A community that is often misunderstood is now speaking louder than ever.

Issa tells Channel 3 the donations aren’t done yet. The Islamic societies in both Nashville and Dalton will be making donations soon as well. The Nashville group has raised about $20,000 as well.

