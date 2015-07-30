Patriot Guard looks for owner of Marine Corps ring found at SSGT. Wyatt's funeral

A local member of the Patriot Guard is trying to find the owner of a lost Marine Corps ring. Someone dropped it while attending fallen Marine Staff Sgt. David Wyatt's funeral last Friday.

"With me being a Marine, if I lost my Marine Corps ring, it would tear my heart out and I'd want it back," said George Burgan, a local captain of the Patriot Guard Riders.

Burgan knows he's holding on to something that means a lot to someone. It's a United States Marine Corps ring.

The Patriot Guard member helped coordinate close to 1,000 motorcycles for Wyatt's funeral last week. One of them somehow dropped the ring in a fellow rider's cooler.

While Burgan didn't want to give too many descriptive details in an effort to reunite the ring with its real owner, he said it's something that's been around for a long time.

"It may belong to an older Marine, or it could be something that was passed down from either their father or grandfather. I know it's got meaning to whoever lost it," he said.

Some rode their motorcycles from as far as Michigan show their support, so it could belong to anyone.

That's why Burgan took to social media. His post has been shared on Facebook more than 100 times as of Thursday.

"As far as California it's been shared, so I'm just waiting for somebody to contact me and let me know they've lost their ring," he said.

Because the ring is an extension of its wearer and his service to the country.

"It's a part of you," said Burgan. "It's like a wedding ring, and you want to keep it with you. So I'm sure whoever it is, they're probably just feeling sick knowing that it's gone. I just want to make sure I get it back to them."

If you believe the missing ring is yours, e-mail georgeburgan@hotmail.com.

