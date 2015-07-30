Defense secretary calls for review of security policies at military sites

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of Defense Ash Carter is directing the military branches to review security policies - including adding armed personnel - in the wake of the July 16 attacks at a Chattanooga Navy-Marine reserve center that killed four Marines and a sailor.

Carter says in a memorandum that the service secretaries should develop plans that include the option of armed personnel. Military personnel are generally prohibited from carrying firearms at recruitment centers and bases. But Carter says commanders can arm qualified personnel for security, law enforcement and counterintelligence duties.

Carter also says the secretaries should also look at potential upgrades to equipment and buildings following the Chattanooga attack, in which Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez punched through a gate with his car and opened fire.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.