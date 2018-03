REDMOND, Wash. - As a proud reservist in the Army, Collin Brown says he was never looking for publicity, but after walking into a Redmond, Washington 7-Eleven to buy cigarettes and a Slurpee last week, his experience with the clerk compelled him to share his story.



"After asking for the cigarettes, I was asked to produce an ID and I produced my military ID," Brown said.



He put this standard U.S. military ID — which has his date of birth on the back — on the counter. It serves as legal ID, same as a driver's license.



"And she said, 'You're in the military?' I said yes. She said. 'I can't serve you.'" Brown said. "And honestly, I was at that point just in shock. I asked, 'Are you serious?' And she looked at me like she was offended."

