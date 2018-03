More than 800,000 people have signed an online petition demanding "Justice for Cecil the lion."

The petition is directed at Robert Mugabe, the President of Zimbabwe, the African nation where Cecil was killed.

The petition asks the country to stop issuing hunting permits to kill endangered animals.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which is investigating the killing of Cecil, says it has been unable to contact the Minnesota dentist who hunted it.

Last year, the service proposed listing the African lion as a threatened species under the endangered species act.

The action would also create a special rule restricting the import to the U.S. of sport-hunted lion trophies.

That public rule-making process is still going on and generally takes a year.

For more information from the Fish and Wildlife Service click HERE.



For a link to the online petition click HERE.