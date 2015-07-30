Boy who went missing from Georgia home is found safe

HIRAM, Ga. (AP) - Authorities searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Hiram, Georgia, say he was found safe and in good condition after Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers spotted the car he was in.

Police had been searching for William Dorian Moxley since early Thursday morning, when relatives said a 33-year-old man who had been living with the family was also missing, as well as the family car.

Before the Tennessee troopers pulled over the vehicle on Interstate 24, Paulding County sheriff's officials said they were treating the case seriously because the houseguest didn't have permission to take the boy anywhere.

Sheriff's officials say they're continuing to investigate how and why the boy ended up in Tennessee. The sheriff's department didn't immediately say whether any arrests have been made.

