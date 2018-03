BROWNSVILLE, TN (AP) - A 16 year-old high school student in Brownsville has died after experiencing shortness of breath after football practice.

Haywood High School Principal Jerry Pyron told WNWS-FM that an ambulance was called to the school for Tekarian Maclin at about 11 a.m. Wednesday. But the boy was not taken to the hospital until later in the day when his mother called for an ambulance. Tekarian was flown to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis where he was pronounced dead Wednesday evening.

Haywood County School Superintendent Teresa Russell released a statement saying the board of education is saddened and their thoughts are with Tekarian's family.

His death is still being investigated.

