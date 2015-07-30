Dalton Walmart Neighborhood Market to hire 95

The Dalton Walmart Neighborhood Market is looking to fill 95 jobs.

The store, scheduled to open in the fall, expects to hire 95 associates. The majority of new associates will begin work in September to help prepare the store for its grand opening.

Applications will be accepted Monday through Saturday from 10:00am - to 8:00pm.

A temporary hiring center has opened in the Walnut Square Mall located at 816 Walnut Square Blvd, Suite #37.



APPLY ONLINE | Walmart career website



Walmart will offer a job to any eligible U.S. veteran honorably discharged from active duty since the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment launched on Memorial Day 2013.

Interested veterans can get more information at http://walmartcareerswithamission.com

Walmart provides a benefits program to eligible full- and part-time associates, including: