Federal Bureau of Investigation agents are searching an area along the Tennessee River Thursday morning.

A small group of six agents are combing the river’s bank, using metal detectors and a visual search for clues.

The FBI has over 200 agents in the area, gathering additional information and evidence in the July 16 shooting at the U.S. Navy Operational Support Center in Chattanooga.

That incident claimed the lives of four U.S. Marines and a U.S. Navy sailor.

