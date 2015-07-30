Back to school and back to bed

The lazy, relaxed days of summer are winding down... and the alarm bells will soon be ringing as students head back to school.

Dr. Anuj Chandra says "This is an extremely important week, parents need to be actively working on their sleep schedule with the kids and be extremely strict about it."

Dr. Anuj Chandra is a local sleep specialist. He says as students get ready for packed schedules, homework, and after-school activities, the toughest assignment could be waking up early.

Dr. Anuj Chandra says "This can be a very difficult transition, specifically if you've been sleeping in which is part of the whole summer fun."



"Dr. Chandra says we are sleep deprived as a society, and in particular, our kids don't get enough sleep."

Amanda Mealer-McArtor who suffers from sleep problems herself, says she is starting to make a schedule change for her seven year old.

Amanda Mealer-McArtor says "I know she doesn't like going to bed, but I am going to have to tell her we will be really tired if we don't get enough sleep ad try to shift our bedtime up an hour."

According to the National Sleep Foundation, kids aged 5-12 need 10 to 11 hours of sleep each night. Children aged 10-18 need a little less, About 8.5 to 9.5 hours per night. But most kids fall short of that amount. That lack of sleep can lead to several problems.

Dr. Anuj Chandra says "Even one hour of less time will delay their reaction time, be a huge negative for their mood, get in trouble at school, on the road."

Amanda Mealer-McArtor says "She doesn't just doesn't act tired, it affects her behavior a lot to and her concentration and ability to stay focused on what she is supposed to do."

So as the school year kicks off, make sure your kids keep a regular bedtime schedule on the weekends, keep electronics out of the bedroom, and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Just a few tips to help your student make the grade.