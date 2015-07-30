A period of warm, dry weather about to begin

Good Thursday. We are starting our Thursday pretty much like every other day for the past couple of weeks. We are warm and humid with temps in the upper 70s. A passing front is going to change things dramatically for the better later today. Our high will reach 94 degrees, but late this afternoon northerly winds will pick up blowing at 10-15 mph. Those winds will carry with them MUCH drier air. One measure of how much moisture is in the air is the dew point. Currently dew points are in the low 70s which is extremely uncomfortable air. By this evening, dew points will have fallen into the low 60s. That is much drier and much more comfortable air.

Dew points through the day Friday will be in the mid 50s. The high will reach 92, but with the low humidity it will feel wonderful. Skies will be mostly sunny.

We will warm to 93 Saturday and 94 Sunday, but with the lower humidity it will still feel much better than it has. You will certainly notice the improved comfort levels during the morning hours.

Not only will the humidity be dropping, but also the temperature. Tonight lows will drop into the upper 60s. We will start each day well into next week in the upper 60s, about 5-10 degrees cooler than where we have been for much of July.

For the latest weather data at your fingertips, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 78

Noon... Mostly Sunny, 87

5pm... Mostly Sunny, Breezy, 94